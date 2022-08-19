Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Tap (XTP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $320,304.18 and $220.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,032.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003713 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00033001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

