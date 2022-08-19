Tarang Amin Sells 677 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $2,407,294.37.

On Monday, August 8th, Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $306,602.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18.

On Monday, August 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07.

On Friday, July 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22.

On Friday, June 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,172,578.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

