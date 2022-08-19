Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.94. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 10.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

