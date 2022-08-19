Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,591. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.94. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

