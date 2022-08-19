Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.23.

TGT stock opened at $173.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average is $189.94. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

