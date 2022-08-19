TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 548 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,302. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,804 shares of company stock worth $8,491,434 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

