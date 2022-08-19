TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 7,332 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

EOS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,576. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

