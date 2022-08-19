TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.