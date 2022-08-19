TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.2% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,618. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.