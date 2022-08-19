TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $8.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,093. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

