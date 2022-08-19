TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,910 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. 807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,497. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

