TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IJH stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.35. 15,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,209. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.16.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

