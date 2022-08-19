TD Securities Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.71.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$28.75 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$28.60 and a 52-week high of C$42.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$979.63 million and a P/E ratio of 26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,643.75.

About Park Lawn

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.