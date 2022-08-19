TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Sells $1,901,517.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SNX traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 196,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,511. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.