TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading Down 30%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) shares were down 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 2,373,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,521,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) by 1,197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

