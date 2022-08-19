TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 583.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,096 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,810,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 424,466 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 199.6% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 148,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $66,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,299. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

