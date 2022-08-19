Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

