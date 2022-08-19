Telsey Advisory Group Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $125.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

