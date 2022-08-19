Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 4,848 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $204,731.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90.

On Monday, May 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,911 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $282,841.35.

On Friday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 14,880 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $713,644.80.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.87.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

