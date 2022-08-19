Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading Down 0.2%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 156,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

