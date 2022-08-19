Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.45

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $24.62. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 88,851 shares traded.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Corn Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 456,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 118,419 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171,343 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 649.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

