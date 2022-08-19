Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $61.25 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00007571 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007708 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014891 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000169 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
Tezos Profile
Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 927,299,816 coins and its circulating supply is 905,765,339 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
