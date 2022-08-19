The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.61 on Friday, reaching $163.08. 83,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

