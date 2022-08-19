The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.2% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $118,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,480. The company has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

