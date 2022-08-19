The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,360 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.40.

NYSE:EL traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,131. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

