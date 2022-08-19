The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $86.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.65.

EQR opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

