The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,192,483 shares of company stock worth $26,478,117. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

GS stock traded down $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.28. 15,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,544. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

