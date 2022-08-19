The Goldman Sachs Group Increases IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $9.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

IonQ stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. IonQ has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%.

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,306,693 shares in the company, valued at $148,632,815.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

