The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.82.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$61.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.62.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 10.7700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

