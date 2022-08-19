The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $43.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $45.19 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

