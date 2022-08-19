The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.90 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €13.90 ($14.18) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Grand City Properties stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €13.06 ($13.33). The company had a trading volume of 190,881 shares. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a one year high of €20.14 ($20.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.58 and a 200 day moving average of €16.49.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

