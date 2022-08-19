The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $551.28

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 551.28 ($6.66) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($6.89). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 558 ($6.74), with a volume of 155,135 shares.

The Merchants Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 551.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 561.39. The company has a market capitalization of £759.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.07.

The Merchants Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

