The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Mosaic has raised its dividend by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $12.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,209. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mosaic has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $56,666,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $44,655,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 73.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,416,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,213,000 after purchasing an additional 598,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

