The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.3% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of PNC traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.49. 7,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

