The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMG traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. 5,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,408. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

