The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

TD stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,951,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,389,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

