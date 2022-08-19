The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Tops $0.0503 on Major Exchanges

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $6,526.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00055734 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000141 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.