The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 19,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,302,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,570,000 after buying an additional 195,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

DIS stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.