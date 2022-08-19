The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 79,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 330,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. 263,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,584,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35. The company has a market capitalization of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.