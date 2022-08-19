THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Hits $707,069.88

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000160 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

