THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Cap of $707,069.88

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000148 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

