Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Richard A. Graham Sells 4,906 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 1.7 %

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.28.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

