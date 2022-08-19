Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Richard A. Graham Sells 4,906 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 1.7 %
Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.28.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
