ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $6.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded ThredUp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

ThredUp stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $295.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.53. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at $200,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 132,732 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

