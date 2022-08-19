TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at Barclays

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TIMB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut TIM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of TIM stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. TIM has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that TIM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TIM by 50.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,050,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,421 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in TIM by 35.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,736,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 721,268 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $7,924,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in TIM by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 346,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the second quarter worth $3,930,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

