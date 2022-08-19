TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 161,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

