TNC Coin Market Capitalization Hits $9.05 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $898,452.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,472.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003676 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00126883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00074974 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.