Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. 7,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 3,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Tofutti Brands Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

