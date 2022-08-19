TOKPIE Trading Up 5.1% This Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $24,303.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
