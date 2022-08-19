TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $220.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.50.

NYSE BLD opened at $201.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.20. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

