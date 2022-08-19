Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TOTZF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

